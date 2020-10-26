Explore the latest developments, trends and investment opportunities in the games industry with the Games Industry Investment Summit 2020

Discover the latest trends in the world’s fastest growing entertainment industry with the Games Industry Investment Summit 2020 in association with Enthusiast Gaming.

The free-to-attend event takes place on Wednesday, November 11th from 1pm to 5pm EST (6pm to 10pm GMT), and is open to all investors who are interested in the video games space. You don’t even need to have invested in the space before!

The Games Industry Investment Summit 2020 has been designed as an ideal introduction to the latest developments, trends and investment opportunities within the $160 billion videogames industry.

The format comprises several hours of panels and talks from leading executives and investors in the video games space who'll share their insights, data and advice on subjects varying from 'Games Industry Investing 101' to more specific deep dives into sectors such as 'esports' and looking ahead to 'Future Trends'. 20 speakers have already been confirmed, with more to come.

Speakers confirmed so far include:

Enthusiast Gaming, Adrian Montgomery

Adrian Montgomery 1Up Ventures, Ed Fries

Ed Fries Agnitio Capital, Shum Singh

Shum Singh Bitkraft, Malte Barth

Malte Barth Drake Star Partners, Michael Metzger

Michael Metzger Griffin Gaming Partners, Peter Y. Levin

Peter Y. Levin ENCE Esports, Mika Kuusisto

Mika Kuusisto Hiro Capital, Spike Laurie

Spike Laurie Monaco Esports, Ignat Bobrovich

Ignat Bobrovich Animoca Brands, Robby Yung

Robby Yung Strive Capital, Nuno Goncalves Pedro

The event is fully digital, broadcast globally via Zoom to your home or office and free to attend for qualifying investors who register here. The summit is hosted by Steel Media and Enthusiast Gaming and moderated by Steel Media CEO Chris James.

Sign up now

Want to see what all the fuss is about with the games industry? Then sign up now for the Games Industry Investment Summit 2020 in association with Enthusiast Gaming and explore the fastest growing entertainment industry!

Want even more insight into the games industry?

Then join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 from November 9th to 13th and learn from 230+ speakers sharing more in-depth insight into different areas of the games industry. You can also connect with over 1,500 industry professionals from all across the world.

Book before midnight this Thursday, October 29th and save more than $190 with our Mid-Term offer!