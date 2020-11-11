News

The Games Industry Investment Summit 2020 in association with Enthusiast Gaming is TODAY - it’s not too late to sign up!

By , Special Features Editor

Discover the latest trends in the world’s fastest growing entertainment industry with the Games Industry Investment Summit 2020 in association with Enthusiast Gaming.

This free-to-attend event takes place TODAY (Wednesday, November 11th) from 13:25 to 17:00 EST (18:25 to 22:00 UK time), and is open to all investors who are interested in the video games space. You don’t even need to have invested in the space before!

The Games Industry Investment Summit 2020 has been designed as an ideal introduction to the latest developments, trends and investment opportunities within the $160 billion videogames industry.

The schedule

13:25 EST (18:25 UK time): Superstar Session: Enthusiast Gaming Update

  • Enthusiast Gaming, Eric Bernofsky

13:55 EST (18:55 UK time): Panel: Games Industry Investing 101 - Introduction to Key Trends, Companies & Structures

  • BITKRAFT Esports Ventures, Malte Barth
  • Hiro Capital, Luke Alvarez
  • Animoca Brands, Robby Yung
  • Fundamentally Games, Ella Romanos
  • Strive Capital, Nuno Goncalves Pedro
  • NCSOFT, Michael Chang

14:45 EST (19:45 UK time): Session: Transcend View on the Current Opportunity Space in Gaming and how we Invest Against it

  • Transcend Fund, Shanti Bergel

15:15 EST (20:15 UK time): Panel: Esports Investment Overview

  • Amuka Esports, Ben Feferman
  • ENCE Esports, Mika Kuusisto
  • Hiro Capital, Spike Laurie
  • Monaco Esports, Ignat Bobrovich
  • aXiomatic Gaming, Mark Vela

16:05 EST (21:05 UK time): Session: GFuel Success Story

  • GFuel, Cliff Morgan

16:35 EST (21:35 UK time): Panel: Future Trends in Investments

  • Agnitio Capital, Shum Singh
  • Drake Star Partners, Michael Metzger
  • Transcend Fund, Graham Gockley
  • Quantum Tech Partners, Alina Soltys
  • 1Up Ventures, Ed Fries
  • Canaccord Genuity, Michael Kogan

The event is fully digital, broadcast globally via Zoom to your home or office and free to attend for qualifying investors who register. The summit is hosted by Steel Media and Enthusiast Gaming and moderated by Steel Media CEO Chris James.

Book your free place now

The Games Industry Investment Summit 2020 in association with Enthusiast Gaming is free to attend, so make sure you sign up to grab your place right now.


