Enthusiast Gaming signs multi-year partnership with digital asset miner Hut 8

Will collaborate towards blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs experiences

March 2nd, 2022 partnership Enthusiast Gaming Not disclosed
By , News Editor

Enthusiast Gaming, parent company of Steel Media and PocketGamer.biz, has revealed a multi-year partnership with digital asset mining firm Hut 8.

Through the partnership, Enthusiast and Hut 8 will work together towards new experiences and content within the mobile and blockchain games space, including cryptocurrency, Web3, and NFTs

To start, Hut 8 will sponsor Addicting Games’ – acquired by Enthusiast in September 2021 for $34 million – first-person shooter EV.IO following a significant update. Additionally, Hut 8 will become a sponsor of Enthusiast subsidiary Luminosity Gaming, a North American esports organisation.

Going forward, Hut 8 content will be integrated into Enthusiast Gaming’s "flywheel" of games, communities, and other experiences, and will provide "critical infrastructure support" by hosting Enthusiast Gaming in its data centres.

Multi-year partnership

"As we consider new opportunities in Web 3, the metaverse, NFTs, and cryptocurrency, we're proud to join a partnership that will really deliver for our creators, communities and fans, and to kick things off with Hut 8 by bringing our flywheel of opportunities to them, through our latest launch from Addicting Games, and as a partner on Luminosity Gaming," said Enthusiast Gaming CEO Adrian Montgomery.

"With one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally, Hut 8 has established itself as an innovative leader by bridging digital asset mining with the traditional data centre industry, and is now serving both traditional high-performance applications and applications in the gaming and blockchain space."

Last month, Wemade partnered with RedFox Games to bring the mobile trading card game Kingdom Hunter to the WEMIX blockchain gaming platform.


