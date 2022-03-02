Enthusiast Gaming signs multi-year partnership with digital asset miner Hut 8

Enthusiast Gaming, parent company of Steel Media and PocketGamer.biz, has revealed a multi-year partnership with digital asset mining firm Hut 8.

Through the partnership, Enthusiast and Hut 8 will work together towards new experiences and content within the mobile and blockchain games space, including cryptocurrency, Web3, and NFTs

To start, Hut 8 will sponsor Addicting Games’ – acquired by Enthusiast in September 2021 for $34 million – first-person shooter EV.IO following a significant update. Additionally, Hut 8 will become a sponsor of Enthusiast subsidiary Luminosity Gaming, a North American esports organisation.

Going forward, Hut 8 content will be integrated into Enthusiast Gaming’s "flywheel" of games, communities, and other experiences, and will provide "critical infrastructure support" by hosting Enthusiast Gaming in its data centres.

Multi-year partnership

"As we consider new opportunities in Web 3, the metaverse, NFTs, and cryptocurrency, we're proud to join a partnership that will really deliver for our creators, communities and fans, and to kick things off with Hut 8 by bringing our flywheel of opportunities to them, through our latest launch from Addicting Games, and as a partner on Luminosity Gaming," said Enthusiast Gaming CEO Adrian Montgomery.

"With one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally, Hut 8 has established itself as an innovative leader by bridging digital asset mining with the traditional data centre industry, and is now serving both traditional high-performance applications and applications in the gaming and blockchain space."

