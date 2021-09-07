Enthusiast Gaming acquires Addicting Games for $34 million

Steel Media’s parent company Enthusiast Gaming has acquired the US casual gaming site Addicting Games for $34.4 million.

Addicting Games showcases a vast library of over 1,500 genre-spanning casual games with approximately 10 million monthly active users. The site offers in-app purchases and subscriptions on many of its properties.

Through the acquisition, Enthusiast Gaming will receive Addicting Games-owned sites, including Addicting Games, Shockwave, TypeRacer, ioGames Space, Little BIG Snake, Diep.io, EV.io, Mope.io, and MathGames.

The acquisition correlates with Enthusiast Gaming’s growth strategy that targets the Gen Z and millennial demographic through casual games.

Casually expanding

"I’m thrilled to announce the acquisition of Addicting Games, a pioneer in casual gaming with nearly twenty years of experience building a loyal audience of gamers," said Enthusiast Gaming CEO Adrian Montgomery.

"Addicting Games integrates with existing advertising and subscription revenue streams and unlocks new streams such as in-game purchases, and other affiliate type deals. At the same time, our media platforms and influencers will expand the reach of Addicting Games’ current titles."

Addicting Games co-founder and CEO Bill Karamouzis added: "Combining Enthusiast Gaming’s scale and expertise with our properties and titles will increase engagement, drive new revenue opportunities, and provide the resources to develop new titles and fan experiences."

Earlier this year, Enthusiast Gaming revealed a partnership with Coldplay to launch a remix of the band’s then-recent song, 'Higher Power,' that was streamed on Luminosity Gaming's Twitch channel.