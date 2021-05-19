News

Enthusiast Gaming to launch 'Higher Power' remix in partnership with Coldplay

Streaming on Luminosity Gaming's Twitch channel

Enthusiast Gaming to launch 'Higher Power' remix in partnership with Coldplay
By , Staff Writer

Enthusiast Gaming has announced its partnership with Coldplay to release a remix version of the band's latest single 'Higher Power'.

The collaboration between the two global brands aims to offer unique music and gaming content during the program along with making Coldplay an honorary member of Team Luminosity. 

The event will promote the launch of 'Higher Power' and exclusively live-streamed on Luminosity Gaming's Twitch channel on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 7:00 pm EDT where Coldplay will also stop by to say hello!

The official remix version will be performed by Luminosity Gaming artist and Grammy award nominee ZHU. Twitch sensation and Luminosity Gaming team member DJ Harley Fresh (aka Fresh) will also have a performance at the event.

Coldplay said, “We’re proud to team up with Enthusiast and Luminosity Gaming to present Zhu’s hypnotic remix of Higher Power for the very first time.”

“We are thrilled to announce this strategic relationship with Coldplay. Coldplay are timeless, cross-generational musicians, and we look forward to serving as a bridge between them and our global gaming audience," commented Adrian Montgomery, Enthusiast Gaming's CEO.

"While this is the first collaboration of its kind for us and in the gaming space, our platform provides immense opportunity for similar experiences in the future.” 

 


Tags:
Tousif Biswas
Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

Related Articles

News Mar 27th, 2020

Enthusiast Gaming joins forces with Twitch to raise money against COVID-19

News Feb 2nd, 2021

Be in the know with the Esports & Influencers track at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

News Jan 26th, 2021

Steel Media targets further growth and hires in 2021 to support the games industry

News Nov 11th, 2020

The Games Industry Investment Summit 2020 in association with Enthusiast Gaming is TODAY - it’s not too late to sign up!

News Oct 26th, 2020

Explore the latest developments, trends and investment opportunities in the games industry with the Games Industry Investment Summit 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies