Enthusiast Gaming to launch 'Higher Power' remix in partnership with Coldplay

Enthusiast Gaming has announced its partnership with Coldplay to release a remix version of the band's latest single 'Higher Power'.

The collaboration between the two global brands aims to offer unique music and gaming content during the program along with making Coldplay an honorary member of Team Luminosity.

The event will promote the launch of 'Higher Power' and exclusively live-streamed on Luminosity Gaming's Twitch channel on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 7:00 pm EDT where Coldplay will also stop by to say hello!

The official remix version will be performed by Luminosity Gaming artist and Grammy award nominee ZHU. Twitch sensation and Luminosity Gaming team member DJ Harley Fresh (aka Fresh) will also have a performance at the event.

Coldplay said, “We’re proud to team up with Enthusiast and Luminosity Gaming to present Zhu’s hypnotic remix of Higher Power for the very first time.”

“We are thrilled to announce this strategic relationship with Coldplay. Coldplay are timeless, cross-generational musicians, and we look forward to serving as a bridge between them and our global gaming audience," commented Adrian Montgomery, Enthusiast Gaming's CEO.

"While this is the first collaboration of its kind for us and in the gaming space, our platform provides immense opportunity for similar experiences in the future.”