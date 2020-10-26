Uncover Incredible Indies at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Just two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today is Incredible Indies, a chance for you to learn more about the indie scene.

Tuesday, November 10th

10:00 - The track will begin with a session by LudoCraft global sales and brand manager Anne Ryynänen. She will discuss working with companies who think they know nothing about games.

10:30 - Want to better understand pitching? Then join 1up coach&consult founder Kirstin Bosc for her talk on the subject. She will discuss the underlying purpose of pitch material, and the correct mindset to have when it comes to meetings and calls.

11:00 - Up next, join Dimoso CEO Jacki Vause as she gives a session on PR for indie developers.

11:30 - The track will close with a panel, as a group of experts answer the question, has indie become a dirty word? Our first panelist is Mokuni Games founder and CEO Kurt Young. He will be joined by Asmodee COO Nicolas Godement and Grey Alien Games director Jake Birkett. Fundamentally Games chief strategy officer Oscar Clark and Indie Game Fest co-founder Stefan Schmidt complete the panel.

