Speaker Spotlight: Gamma Law's David Hoppe on the current legal issues in esports

Today's spotlight is on David Hoppe, a managing partner at San Francisco-based law firm Gamma Law. Hoppe oversees operations with the company's clients, and has a wealth of knowledge in advising leaders in the gaming and esports industry. He'll be heading to PGC Digital #4 to discuss the current legal issues in the space.

Tell us a bit about your company?



David Hoppe: Specialist law firm based in San Francisco focused on video games and esports. Experienced lawyers with deep domain expertise.

What does your role entail?

As Managing Partner, I oversee all client work and interact with industry leaders on a regular basis.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I was attracted to the challenge of working in an area that is so rapidly-developing in terms of the law and business models. Also, I enjoy working with people in the creative businesses.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

It's critical to develop a solid foundation as a lawyer before narrowing your focus to video games or any other specialty. I believe the best lawyers in any specialty area were great lawyers first and specialised expert lawyers second.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

One significant development has been the growing pressure on the platforms from various sides toward opening and reducing fees. We have been active in providing analysis of the Epic-Apple dispute, in particular, launching the Epic v. Apple Legal Resource Center and providing mainstream media publications with an industry-insider legal perspective on the dispute as it develops.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

One significant trend that we are actively involved with is the growth of blockchain games. These games have high levels of user engagement and can be very profitable, but there's a legal maze that needs to be navigated. Our team includes blockchain and securities regulatory specialists and we are able to provide high-value support to companies in this space.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I have worked in the space for over fifteen years, beginning with pay-to-download mobile games on the carrier platforms. It took a lot of legal work to get a game up on a AT&T, Verizon or the other telco carriers. The App Store changed all that, and the process is much more streamlined now. In our practice, much of the legal work has shifted to supporting game developers and publishers with high-value licensing deals.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Of course, I always enjoy seeing friends and clients and making new connections in the industry. I'm also looking forward to presentations on developments in esports in the current environment.

