Celebrate the fast-growing Middle East and North African games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

We’ve long been admirers of the growing Middle East and North African (MENA) games scene. Last November we ran a successful Pocket Gamer Connects event in Jordan’s capital Amman, and have worked closely with the Gaming Lab team there at summits in previous years too. Now we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the region’s creativity and entrepreneurship online, during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, in collaboration with Jordan’s Gaming Lab and the King Abdullah II Fund for Development. We are preparing a range of activities with MENA developers in mind.

The MENA region is an increasingly exciting and important part of the $160 billion global games industry. The domestic market is the fastest growing in the world, increasing 14.5% in value over the last year to $5.4 billion and with 377 million estimated players, it now has almost as many gamers as the whole of Europe (386 million) and far more than America (210m).

From Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan to our fourth digital conference

There’s also been a surge in local development talent too and few spots are hotter than Jordan. Thanks to the multi-year support of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development including initiatives like the Jordan Gaming Lab, the country already boasts a number of success stories like Babil Games, Tamatem, Maysalward and Play 3arabi as well as a wealth of developers.

In the last few years we have participated in the long-running Jordan Gaming Summit - including running the Big Indie Pitch there - as well as hosting our beloved Big Indie Pitch series. In 2019 we took things a step further, with the launch of the incredibly successful Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan event. Unfortunately, the pandemic has disrupted plans for our return to Jordan this year, but whilst we’re not able to travel out to Amman, we are going to be celebrating and supporting the potential in this amazing region with some dedicated segments of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 (November 9-13), you’ll find a track dedicated to the region, plus a track introducing the basics of the global games industry which is tailored to indie developers from the region, plus opportunities for developers and publishers from the Middle East to tune in for free, thanks to a ticket programme for Jordan’s Gaming Lab.

Introducing Game Development 101 in association with King Abdullah II Fund for Development and the Jordan Gaming Lab

There will be content at the November conference designed especially for studios from the region. Game Development 101 is a dedicated side-event taking place on Friday November 13, from 09:00 to 18:00 (UK time)/11:00 to 20:00 (Jordan time), designed to provide education and information to the current and next generation of game developers in Jordan and beyond.

The event covers all the key areas needed to get started and succeed in the games industry, from funding and company setup through the fundamentals of game design and publishing through to game economy, live ops and community management.

The talks are broadcast via Zoom and can be watched live - ideal for asking questions and interacting with the speakers - or streamed on demand later. Jordanian developers will also have full access to the full Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 event, so they can watch the content live (or recorded sessions after), connect with potential partners via the MeetToMatch meeting platform and take part in fringe events.

Marvelous MENA track in association with Play 3arabi

In addition to supporting the next generation of game developers, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 will also celebrate the success stories and growth of the MENA market so far with the Marvelous MENA track taking place on Monday, November 9 from 9:00 to 13:00 (UK time)/11:00 to 15:00 (Jordan time). Hear from our sponsors Play 3arabi, established global businesses such as Ubisoft, and upcoming players such as Sakura Games, FRAG Games and Lahza Games.

We are looking forward to meeting face-to-face and seeing you back in Amman once again in November 2021, as Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan aims to return to celebrate even greater success of the MENA market. Until then, we welcome you to meet new business partners and learn from industry experts at our Digital #4 conference.

A number of complimentary passes are available for Jordanian developers and publishers - please see your Gaming Lab contact. Small, independent developers from around the world may apply also for free passes using this form.