Get fully equipped with The Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

By , Staff Writer

Just under two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today is The Developer Toolkit, a track dedicated to the technical side of games development.

Tuesday, November 10th

15:00 - The track will begin with a talk from Tequila Works narrative designer Angel Luis Sucasas Fernandez. His session is titled outside the golden path. How to apply the stanislavski method to animation to narrow the gap between golden path, backtracking & secondary content.

15:30 - Next, SO REAL DIGITAL TWINS head of game development Kelly Vero will discuss Hollywood cinema in the games industry.

16:00 - Time to discover UX strategy as a force multiplier to data-driven game development. The talk will be given by UX is Fine! founder and chief consultant Jason Schklar.

17:00 - Want to know more about the future tools of game development? Then join Double Coconut founder David Fox for his talk on the subject.

17:30 - The track will close with a session from Gametapas principal Juan Gril. His talk is called minimal design, maximum impact: swipe right.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 here.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

