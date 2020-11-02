Scottish games industry experiences 17 per cent growth across 18 months

The Scottish video games industry has grown by 17 per cent between November 2018 and April 2020, according to UK games industry trade association TIGA.

Furthermore, as the fourth largest games cluster in the UK, Scotland has 1,803 permanent members of staff working on games full time, across 96 different companies. Back in November 2018, it was 1,537 employees for 84 firms.

Meanwhile, the Scottish games industry supports an additional 3,296 jobs, indirectly. A rise from November 2018, when it was at 2,810.

Overall, 7.3 per cent of games companies in the UK are housed in Scotland, while the country also makes up 10.7 per cent of the nation's total developer headcount.

Each year, Scottish games development companies spend a combined £106 million ($136.6 million) on salaries and overheads. Furthermore, they contribute £97 million ($125 million) in taxes, both directly and indirectly to the HM Treasury. It also provides £236 million ($304 million) to the UK's Gross Domestic Product.

On the rise

"Employment in the Scottish video games industry grew by over 17 per cent between November 2018 and April 2020," said TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson.

"Growth in headcount has been driven in part by inward investment by several major overseas companies, such as Epic and Unity; partly by strong growth in Scotland's larger studios; and partly by a spate of start-ups.

"Scotland represents the fourth largest games cluster in the UK. Scotland has a critical mass of experienced games developers; renowned universities preparing skilled graduates for the games industry, including TIGA Accredited Abertay University; and supportive agencies including Scottish Enterprise and Creative Scotland. The UK Games Fund is also based in Dundee.

"We can ensure that the environment for the Scottish games industry remains favourable for growth in three ways. Firstly, by enhancing Video Games Tax Relief, a measure which effectively reduce the cost of games development. Secondly, by introducing a Video Games Investment Fund (VGIF) and developing the UK Games Fund to improve access to finance. Thirdly, by continuing to strengthen industry-university links, enhance skills and training and enable UK games companies to recruit highly skilled workers from the EU and beyond."

Last month, TIGA claimed that the UK's games industry has grown at its fastest ever rate.