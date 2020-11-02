Activision Blizzard will bring more franchises to mobile

Activision Blizzard could be set to bring more of its franchises to mobile devices.

As reported by Gamasutra, the American games giant has recognised the opportunity that is granted by smartphones. Around the world, billions of people use mobile devices. As a result, Activision Blizzard will take steps to capitalise on the ever-growing market.

"We need to make sure that we're enabling our franchises on the billions of mobile devices that are available right now," said Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre.

"That's by far our biggest opportunity, and we're investing meaningfully to capitalise on this and to take all our franchises to mobile over time."

On duty

So far, Activision Blizzard has performed well on the mobile front, thanks to Call of Duty Mobile. The popular shooter franchise hit smartphones in October 2019. Since then, the mobile FPS has proven to be a hit.

Recently, Call of Duty Mobile accumulated 300 million downloads, just over one year after its release. However, when launched, the game racked up 100 million installs in one week. Furthermore, the game has hit 50 million pre-registrations ahead of its Chinese launch.

"In terms of future growth, we do still see strong potential for Call of Duty: Mobile. China obviously we believe can become a significant contributor to our overall franchise revenues," said Activision Blizzard president Rob Kostich.

"And we talked about how the title has been approved and now it's in final testing. So again, we expect to see it soon. We think it can have a great impact in the region."

"And it's really not just China. For example, Mexico and Brazil are top five markets for us in terms of both installs and revenue. And so we see a big opportunity to further expand geographically in other markets through mobile through increased marketing and accessibility initiatives over the coming quarters."