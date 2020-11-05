News

Tappx forms partnership with pro football league LaLiga

By , Staff Writer

Mobile and desktop adtech company Tappx formed a partnership with Spanish professional football league LaLiga.

Through the agreement, Tappx will aim to help LaLiga improve monetisation for LaLiga's mobile app, LaLiga Fantasy MARCA 2020 Football Manager.

During the 2019-2020 football season, the Spanish league began to work with Tappx. The adtech specialist determined that there was more potential for the app. As such, the company devised a solution to maximise revenue potential.

Since integrating the Tappx SDK, LaLiga has seen a 10 per cent increase in revenues.

Shoot and score

“Team Tappx is thrilled to have LaLiga onboard. LaLiga enlisted the support of Tappx to plan, execute and manage a comprehensive monetisation strategy and to help reduce operational costs for LaLiga’s fantasy football app," said Tappx publisher partnerships director Kinga Kruzmanowska.

"Following an extensive audit process, Tappx presented additional insights, which enabled Tappx to deliver custom recommendations to optimise the account and importantly generate additional revenue. The initial trial established a closer relationship with LaLiga, with Tappx continuing to support the LaLiga fantasy football app on an ongoing basis.”


