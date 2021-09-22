Tappx acquires video generation and monetisation platform PlayOn Content

AdTech outfit Tappx has acquired Madrid-based video generation and monetisation platform PlayOn Content for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier this year, Tappx and PlayOn partnered for the launch of the former’s Contextualize-It, an ad technology that analyses audiovisual content and provides context-specific advertisements.

PlayOn Content currently operates in media brand portfolios in Spain and Latin America, including Huffpost and Grupo Kiss FM in Spain, and Televisa and Grupo Expansión across Latin America.

Tappx’s acquisition of PlayOn Content will enhance the platform’s audiovisual monetization through the utilisation of its contextual AV technology, Contextualize-It.

Additionally, the acquisition will help support the growth of PlayOn Content’s operations in the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal and Latin America. The acquisition will create a further global platform for media publishers to generate, display and contextually monetise video content.

Platform enhancement

"PlayOn Content has developed a video player with innovative solutions that brings more video content to web publishers, which is completely complementary to Tappx’s solutions," said Tappx CEO Daniel Reina.

"By integrating the PlayOn Content player with Tappx’s monetisation and contextualisation solutions, we can bring much more value to publishers, allowing them to make important qualitative leaps in strategies for generating and monetizing video content.”

PlayOn Content founder and CEO Jordi Sabat commented: "In order to grow you have to know how to learn and how to be part of something greater. Tappx is a group which has enormous experience and reach, and I look forward to exploring the notable synergies in our business model and product roadmaps further.”

Dutch digital gaming and monetisation platform Azerion recently acquired French digital advertising company Sublime to further improve upon the user experience and advertising performance of its platform.