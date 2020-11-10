News

Venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners raises $235m

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Games-focused VC firm Griffin Gaming Partners has raised $235m for companies in the industry.

The firm has invested in the likes of communications app Discord, as well as Frost Giant, a new studio founded by veterans of Blizzard. There's no word on where Griffin Gaming Partners has raised this new round of cash from, but the firm says that it has been earmarked for games businesses of all stages.

Griffin Gaming Partners was founded less than two years ago by managing directors Phil Sanderson, Peter Levin (pictured), and Nick Tuosto

Plenty of opportunity

"Consumer behaviour and technological advances have created unprecedented engagement and monetisation opportunities," Levin said.

"GGP recognises these opportunities and remains laser-focused on investing in companies that are serving the three billion gamers worldwide."

MD Phil Sanderson added: “In the last few years, we’ve seen such remarkable innovations in gaming which ultimately expands and diversifies the gaming audiences. The opportunities to support innovative entrepreneurs in gaming have never been better.”

Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

