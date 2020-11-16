News

Among Us picks up the most downloads in October 2020

By , Staff Writer

InnerSloth's mobile hit Among Us was the most downloaded game in October, according to Sensor Tower.

The social deduction title has held the top spot for the second month in a row. Furthermore, it reigned supreme on both Google Play and the App Store. Last month, Among Us, racked up 74.8 million downloads, the majority of which came from India and the US with 15 per cent and 11.6 per cent of total installs, respectively.

Over recent months, InnerSloth's title has surged in popularity, having seen a 625 per cent increase in installs and four billion views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, in second place, Sybo Games' Subway Surfers saw 19.8 million downloads, a rise of 13.7 per cent year-on-year. Again, India accounted for the majority with 27.3 per cent while Brazil followed with eight per cent.

Take on the world

The top five games were rounded off with Supersonic's Join Clash 3D, Garena Games' Garena Free Fire and MiHoYo's Genshin Impact. The latter of which was the top game for October via revenue.

Worldwide, both Among Us and Genshin Impact have performed well. The former of which has surpassed 200 million installs, while the latter cracks the top ten having generated 16.4 million downloads last month.

Moreover, MiHoYo's Breath of the Wild-inspired took the No.2 spot on the App Store chart.


