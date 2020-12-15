News

Ubisoft Plus subscription service rolls out on Google Stadia

By , Editor

Ubisoft fans, rejoice - the company's games subscription service, Ubisoft Plus, is now available on Google Stadia. 

For $14.99 a month, users can access a catalogue of titles and play them using cloud supporting devices. No downloading is necessary, simply click on the game and you're in.

The service also supports cross-platform progression, which means players can switch between cloud-capable devices with ease.

Users do not need a Stadia Pro subscription in addition to a Ubisoft Plus one, just a free base account. However, the service is only rolling out to players in the US to start with.

While Ubisoft Plus on PC offers over 100 Ubisoft titles, not all of them are available to stream on Stadia, but it does feature handfuls of newer games, including Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Going Steady

Despite a rocky first year, Stadia is still pushing to make headway as a cloud-powered solution. This month, Google rolled the service out in eight more European countries, including Poland, to coincide with the release of Cyberpunk 2077. 

Last month, Stadia also began public testing for iOS devices, with intent to open the service up to iPhone users. Apple had previously claimed that Google's services were in breach of its policies, but has since revised its stance on the matter.


Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Editor

Danielle Partis is acting editor of PocketGamer.biz and former editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was named Journalist of the Year at the MCV Women in Games Awards 2019, as well as in the MCV 30 under 30 2020. Prior to Steel Media, she wrote about music and games at Team Rock.

