Skillz becomes the first public mobile esports platform

Competitive games firm Skillz has become the first mobile esports platform to be publicly-traded.

The move follows the completion of skillz merging with special purpose acquisition company Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Together, the firm is known as Skillz Inc. The company first announced its public intentions back in September.

As of today, Skillz and its common stock are now trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It's ticker symbol is "SKLZ."

"I've had a front-row seat to the video game and entertainment industry's evolution over the past two decades, from my role as founding investor and board member of Bethesda Games to recently taking DraftKings public," said Flying Eagle chairman Harry Sloan.

"We believe that Andrew has positioned Skillz to lead the convergence of mobile, gaming, and player enablement into the future of entertainment itself."

Impressive year

It has been an impressive year for Skillz. In Q3 2020, the company was up 92 per cent year-on-year as it generated $60 million in revenue.

Moreover, it has formed various partnerships in 2020. In September, it teamed up with champion boxer Floyd Maywheater Jr. for branded tournaments. Most recently, Skillz agreed to collaborate with Chip Ganassi Racing on a new mobile title.

"We built Skillz on the founding belief that esports are for everyone, and have made significant progress toward our vision of enabling everyone to share in the future of competition," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz.

"We stand at the intersection of mobile gaming and esports, perhaps the two most exciting growth opportunities of the next decade. I thank the entire Skillz team for their dedication, passion, and creativity, which have led us to this incredible moment on our journey to build the competition layer of the internet."