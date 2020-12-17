News

Skillz becomes the first public mobile esports platform

Skillz becomes the first public mobile esports platform
By , Staff Writer

Competitive games firm Skillz has become the first mobile esports platform to be publicly-traded.

The move follows the completion of skillz merging with special purpose acquisition company Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Together, the firm is known as Skillz Inc. The company first announced its public intentions back in September.

As of today, Skillz and its common stock are now trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It's ticker symbol is "SKLZ."

"I've had a front-row seat to the video game and entertainment industry's evolution over the past two decades, from my role as founding investor and board member of Bethesda Games to recently taking DraftKings public," said Flying Eagle chairman Harry Sloan.

"We believe that Andrew has positioned Skillz to lead the convergence of mobile, gaming, and player enablement into the future of entertainment itself."

Impressive year

It has been an impressive year for Skillz. In Q3 2020, the company was up 92 per cent year-on-year as it generated $60 million in revenue.

Moreover, it has formed various partnerships in 2020. In September, it teamed up with champion boxer Floyd Maywheater Jr. for branded tournaments. Most recently, Skillz agreed to collaborate with Chip Ganassi Racing on a new mobile title.

"We built Skillz on the founding belief that esports are for everyone, and have made significant progress toward our vision of enabling everyone to share in the future of competition," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz.

"We stand at the intersection of mobile gaming and esports, perhaps the two most exciting growth opportunities of the next decade. I thank the entire Skillz team for their dedication, passion, and creativity, which have led us to this incredible moment on our journey to build the competition layer of the internet."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Sep 2nd, 2020

Skillz is going public on NYSE via merger with SPAC Flying Eagle

News Mar 11th, 2020

Skillz reveals its top-earning mobile esports players of the decade

1 News Nov 21st, 2019

Skillz raises funding from NFL's 32 Equity investment arm

News Sep 12th, 2019

Skillz partners with IGDA to aid game developers

News Jul 18th, 2019

Skillz reveals $25,000 Global Game Development Challenge

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies