EE launches 5G across 13 more locations in the UK

EE has launched 5G in 13 additional locations in the UK.

As of now, the following places have access to the network, Burton-upon-Trent Cannock, Grimsby, Halifax, Ipswich, Leamington Spa, Middlesbrough, Neath, Portishead, St Albans, Stockport, Swinton, Tamworth.

Overall, 125 locations in the UK have a connection to 5G via EE.

"Today's recognition shows the continued investment we're making to keep our customers connected to what matters most to them, whether that's enjoying the latest gaming release, sharing video calls with loved ones, or online learning," said BT consumer business CEO Marc Allera.

"Our award-winning 5G service is now available in 125 towns and cities across the UK, and our rollout continues so we can bring the best mobile experience to even more people and places."

Game power

Meanwhile, both the PlayStation and Xbox apps have seen an increase in traffic, particularly in November with a 50 per cent increase month-on-month as the new consoles were released.

However, for PlayStation, mobile traffic increased three-fold between October and November.

Moreover, Sony rolled out the new and improved PlayStation app worldwide in October. Though, it did remove various features such as PS3 games purchases and wishlists.