News

British classic Lemmings to receive new mobile update

The update to the mobile version features new additions that breath new life into the classic action-puzzler

British classic Lemmings to receive new mobile update
By , Staff Writer

Lemmings, Exient’s mobile adaptation of the landmark Amiga title, is receiving a new 1.7 version called the “Big Bang” update. The update adds new abilities to use, traps to overcome and a number of improvements to player progression for the title which was first released on iOS and Android in 2018.

Lemmings - of course - is a simple strategy-puzzle title that involves guiding the titular lemmings, who are completely oblivious to danger, to safety. Players achieve this by giving a set number of lemmings abilities which they can use to remove or bypass these obstacles.

Although originally developed by DMA Design, Lemmings has been in the hands of numerous developers throughout the years. First coming to mobile in the hands of Sad Puppy, and now developed by publisher Exient after the studio was rebranded, Lemmings successfully brought the title into the 21st century with modern mobile features to boot.

Walking towards danger

The first entry in the Lemmings series was released way back in 1991 and has since become the beginning of a world-renowned, and bestselling, franchise. It’s no surprise then that the title is still receiving updates on its mobile version. However, more than anything Lemmings represents one of the greatest contributions of the modern UK video game industry to the wider gaming world.

It should certainly be a point of pridge that, even more than 30 years later the title is still a pillar of British video game history. DMA design, the original developers, would go on to become Rockstar North, while the sadly now-closed publisher Psygnosis would also develop the famous PlayStation racing series WipeOut.

The gameplay of Lemmings, with the simple aim of guiding an oblivious creature to safety using limited resources, has influenced games on all platforms including mobile. With its fingerprints all over strategy and puzzle gaming, Exient’s mobile adaptation of the title will hopefully continue to resonate with a modern audience.


Tags:
Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
Staff Writer

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.

Related Articles

News Aug 31st, 2021

Lemmings documentary will celebrate 30 years of gaming classic

News Dec 13th, 2019

UK dev Exient expands headcount as it focuses on new license deals

News Jun 6th, 2023

Exient appoints Christa Agius to role of COO

News Jan 18th, 2023

LittleBigPlanet spinoff Ultimate Sackboy races onto Android

Job News Mar 18th, 2022

Exient brings on former United Nations specialist Hunida Busefi