There are nearly 239 million mobile gamers across the US and Canada

Mobile gaming saw a significant surge across the US and Canada in 2020, according to The NPD Group's Deconstructing Mobile & Tablet Gaming report.

In collaboration with Sensor Tower, the study found that there were 303.7 million mobile users in the US and Canada last year. Of which, 238.7 million were playing games on the platform, a rise of 12 per cent year-on-year.

Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 has been attributed as a driving force for the growth, given citizens were forced to stay at home in mandatory lockdowns. As such, people turned to mobile games as a means of entertainment.

Overall, 35 per cent of gamers across the US and Canada claimed that the coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in engagement. Moreover, the people that qualify as an active gamer increased by 12 per cent.

Players of all ages

On average, an individual player would play mobile titles for eight hours per week in 2020, an increase for six hours spent weekly in 2019.

In terms of age groups, those aged 45 and over, saw a rise of 17 per cent in the number of mobile gamers. Meanwhile, 25-to-44 year players grew by 13 per cent. Finally, 2-to-12 and 13-to-24 experienced an increase of nine per cent and three per cent, respectively.

All mobile games genres saw an increase in revenue last year. However, 55 per cent of all earnings came from puzzle, skill and chance, and strategy.

However, the RPG, narrative, simulation, and action and fighting genres also experienced strong growth.

Strong market

"Mobile is the most popular platform in the video game industry, with wide and increasing appeal across all age groups," said The NPD Group games industry analyst Mat Piscatella.

"Its strength comes not only from its accessibility and availability but also from the incredible diversity in mobile titles available. From evergreen properties such as Candy Crush Saga, Pokémon Go, and Clash of Clans, to newer hits like Call of Duty: Mobile, and Among Us, mobile gaming's growth is certain to continue well into the future."

Last year, consumers spent $143 billion on mobile apps, with the games market expected to generate $120 billion on the platform this year.