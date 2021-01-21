Team17 secures Golf With Your Friends in £12m acquisition

UK studio Team17 has snapped up chaotic sports title Golf With Your Friends in a £12m acquisition.

The acquisition will process in two parts - a first payment of £9m with the remaining £3m to be paid within the next 12 months. Team17 aims to "create additional opportunities to extend the life cycle of the existing game".

Team17 first partnered with Golf With Your Friends developer Blacklight Interactive in 2019. The company published the title via its publishing arm across the PlayStation 4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Par for the course

"We are delighted to start 2021 with the announcement that we have acquired GWYF and see great potential in this IP. Over the last two years, GWYF has shown strong consumer demand and mass-market appeal, doubling its owner base and achieving success on multiple gaming platforms," said Debbie Bestwick, CEO at Team17.

"GWYF is the type of IP we believe is right for ownership, it is successful and proven but still at the start of its journey. The team at Blacklight Interactive can be assured that we will take great care of this amazing IP."

Last year, the company also snapped up development studio Yippee Entertainment for a cooler $1.85m. Team17 also continued movements in the mobile space with an Apple Arcade release of The Survivalists.

2020 was also a strong year for Team17; the company confirmed it had seen increased sales and playtime in its more social titles during the Coronavirus pandemic. PocketGamer.biz also spoke with Team17 producer Emma Bates last year to discuss the firm's adaption to remote working.