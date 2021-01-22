Discover the best ways to monetise your games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Just over two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is Monetiser. Make the most of mobile advertising, IAPs and other monetisation opportunities in this focused track

Tuesday, February 8th

10:30 - The track will begin with a session on how to monetise mobile games in 2021. Facebook Audience Network strategic partner manager Shri Gunasekera will give the talk.

11:00 - Up next, AudioMob CEO and co-founder Christian Facey will give his talk titled 'Mo money less problems! Increasing revenue without damaging retention'.

11:30 - Moving on, we have a session on analytics ad monetisation, to be hosted by Fingersoft data scientist Ilpo Virtanen.

12:00 - Time for our first panel. A group of experts will discuss lessons learnt in game monetisation. Gameberry Labs co-founder Afsar Ahmad will take to the stage, as will Fingersoft ad monetisation manager Otto Simola. They will be joined by Gear In mobile game producer Saumya Iyer, Jagex Games Studio product director Matt Casey and Funday Factory product manager and partner Emil Kjaehr.

15:30 - The afternoon portion of the track will commence with a speed panel titled navigating uncertainty: Apple privacy changes and the impact on ad monetisation. Four experts will offer their insight, HyprMX business development manager Dylan Umali and GameJam co-founder and CEO Christian Calderon take to the stage. As will BoomBit head of marketing Goncalo Martins and Unico Studio UA manager Uzeyir Baser.

16:00 - Next, ICO Partners CEO Thomas Bidaux will give a talk on crowdfunding for video games.

17:20 - Finally, the track will close with a panel on user-friendly monetisation tactics - myth or reality. The panel will be moderated by PocketGamer.biz staff writer Kayleigh Partleton , while our experts include Fundamentally games game design analyst Glyn Fairweather, Real Media Now co-founder and head of BD Dan Anahory and Pixel Noire Games head designer Javier Barnes. The lineup is completed by Metamoki head of product, monetisation and user acquisition Eiso Kawamoto.

