Tencent Games forms strategic partnership with RedMagic

Tencent Games has formed a strategic partnership with mobile hardware specialist RedMagic.

Together, the pair have established a new research centre dedicated to mobile gaming. Combined, Tencent Games and RedMagic offer expertise when it comes to both software and hardware.

Moreover, through the new research centre, it is hoped that the companies can work together to boost the esports economy.

Better together

However, the collaboration between Tencent Games and RedMagic will begin with a Tencent Games version of RedMagic's latest gaming phone to be released in China before Q1 2021.

"The in-depth cooperation between Tencent Games and RedMagic has very similar goals," said Tencent game hardware general manager Wu Dan.

Currently, Tencent Games boasts more than 800 million players worldwide, while RedMagic has developed several mobile devices over the past three years.

Recently, Tencent took its partnership with Klei Entertainment to the next level as it acquired a majority stake in the company.