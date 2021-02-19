News

Social media platform eFuse raises $6 million in funding

Known as the "Linkedin for gamers"

By , Staff Writer

Games social media platform eFuse has raised $6 million in funding.

As reported by Forbes, Ohio Innovation Fund led the investment, with further participation from NFL stars Odell Beckham Jr, Denzel Ward, Ezekiel Elliot, Chase Winovich and NBA player Seth Curry.

The platform, known as the "LinkedIn for gamers" will use its newfound money to develop enhancements. As such, the company hopes to see an increase in diversity.

Moreover, eFuse aims to make some strategic hires and expand upon its established competitive events.

Making connections

The aim of eFuse is simple, to connect esports players and gamers with industry professionals.

The platform currently has around 25,000 scholarships, jobs, and internships on offer across disciplines such as game design and marketing.

"Gaming certainly needs competitors, but it also needs everything from 3D modellers, game designers, business and creative executives, and much more," said eFuse CEO Matthew Benson.

"That's what is most exciting about eFuse; we want to help all types of gamers get discovered."


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

