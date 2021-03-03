Lumikai leads $1.5 million investment in All-Star Games

Indian venture fund Lumikai has invested in Bangalore-based developer All-Star Games.
However, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz, it is not just Lumikai that took part in the $1.5 million pre-Series A funding round, as it was joined by Play Ventures.
Previously known as Deftouch, All-Star Games specialises in the sports genre, though it has a particular interest in the midcore cricket market.
So far, the Indian studio has launched two cricket games for mobile devices, while a third is in the works.
All-rounder
"Our investment in All-Star represents the conflux of two massive white spaces — deeper midcore gaming for India's 400 million gamers and the potential to build a next-generation, world-class cricket gaming franchise with true mass appeal," said Lumikai general partner Justin Keeling.
All-Star Games is not the first studio to receive support from Lumikai, as the venture fund backed Bombay Play with a $1 million investment.
Lumikai was established back in August 2020 and is the first gaming and interactive venture capital fund in India.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?