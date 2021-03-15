News

Super Mario was one of LEGO's "most successful theme launches"

The interactive set was released last year

Staff Writer

LEGO has claimed that its Super Mario sets were one of its "most successful theme launches."

As detailed in its latest financials, the Danish toy firm explained that its most popular themed sets were Mario, LEGO City, LEGO Technic, LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Friends and LEGO Classic.

Part of what made the collaboration with Nintendo so unique was the Super Mario collection's digital aspects.

"We know children and adults love the Lego brick, and that will always be the heart of our business.

"But today's children are growing up in a digital world, and they effortlessly blend online and physical play. We are excited to offer them safe, exciting play experiences that are fun and offer new ways to learn and be creative."

It's Mario

Originally, the interactive LEGO Mario set was unveiled in March 2020, with two expansions following in August.

Furthermore, earlier this year, Nintendo launched new LEGO sets, including the Master Your Adventure collection.

Other items to have been released include power-up packs, character packs and expansions.


