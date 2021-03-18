News

Map the metaverse with the Beyond Games conference - last chance to save $280 with Super Early Bird offer

Explore the frontiers where games meet film, TV, music, fashion and more. Book before midnight TONIGHT to save on May’s brand new online event

By , Special Features Editor

Games - the final frontier. Or just one of the many frontiers that intersect others, such as film, television, music, fashion, technology and more. We aim to explore how these other frontiers, or creative industries, interact with the games industry with our new conference - Beyond Games.

And you can join us on this journey by booking your tickets now! If you book before midnight tonight, you can save up to $280 with our Super Early Bird offer. Don’t miss out on these amazing savings and book now!

What is Beyond Games?

Beyond Games is a new initiative from the makers of Pocket Gamer Connects taking place on May 11th to 13th to shine the spotlight on the exciting future of the games industry and the potential that’s unlocked when the energy, technology and knowhow of games connects with other entertainment and business spheres.

You can expect to see over 80 expert speakers representing multiple leading companies from various industries sharing their insights and expertise as we explore the possibilities of tomorrow’s games on multiple tracks, seminars, panels and roundtable discussions.

Speakers already confirmed include:

Attendees can watch these sessions live or catch up on-demand.

To help networking across all the verticals, there will be Guided Breakout Groups to explore specific topics, such as where games meet films, in addition to a curated matchmaking session and an online meeting system where you can communicate with other attendees around the clock.

Book now and save $280

Join us for our exciting Beyond Games event and map the metaverse with us by booking your tickets now! Book before midnight tonight and save $280 with our Super Early Bird offer!

Special Features Editor

