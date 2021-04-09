Rovio soft-launches new narrative puzzle game Supernatural City

Rovio has soft-launched Supernatural City, a new narrative-driven match-three puzzle game.

Building off the foundation of Small Town Murders, the first release from the Finnish firm's puzzle division, Supernatural City will follow Ellie Delmar as she searches for her missing father and learns to control her new powers to speak with ghosts.

The main gameplay will surround supernatural match-three puzzles while incorporating a hidden object aspect as Ellie looks to put together clues.

The music is also said to be adaptive, reacting to "twists and turns" throughout the storyline.

Since launching in June 2020, Small Town Murders earned $12 million from player spending and approximately 3.5 million downloads (via Sensor Tower).

March 2021 was its best month-to-date, picking up $1.4 million.

"Grand and bustling city"

"Welcome to New Gateway, a grand and bustling city full of secrets and mystery – and the birthplace of Ellie Delmar," wrote Rovio in a blog post.

"When Ellie’s father goes missing, she returns home from a peaceful life in the countryside to go look for him. But her father’s whereabouts aren’t the only mystery she discovers there.

"As Ellie picks up his trail and reconnects with her roots, a hidden power begins to awaken within her, allowing her to speak with ghosts and encounter spectral visions of the past."

Supernatural City is available to download in the US, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Spain, Lithuania and the Philippines from the App Store and Google Play.

No official release date has been announced at this time.

Earlier this year, Rovio soft-launched Angry Birds Journey, a new casual puzzle game that will see the classic slingshot gameplay return to the series.

Additionally, the studio confirmed that its upcoming fantasy RTS title, Darkfire Heroes, will be launching sometime in April.