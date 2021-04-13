LEGO Ventures invests in learning platform Area9 Lyceum

Adaptive learning platform developer Area9 Lyceum has received a strategic investment from LEGO Ventures.

The venture capital arm of LEGO Brand has backed Area9 due to its vision for Learning Through Play.

"It is with honour and humility that we enter into this relationship with LEGO Ventures," said Area9 Lyceum chairman and CEO Ulrik Juul Christensen, M.D.

"Not only is the LEGO Brand among the world's most respected brands, but its commitment to learning through play is directly in line with our vision for the future of learning.

"There is a natural synergy between our two organizations, particularly around the importance of education and curiosity to engage learners at all levels and from all backgrounds."

Building bridges

LEGO Ventures managing director Jamie Beaumont will join the Area9 board of directors.

Meanwhile, Learning Through Play chair and LEGO Foundation vice-chair Bo Stjerne Thomsen will join its advisory board.

"We are delighted to be investing in Area9 Lyceum and their commitment to pushing the boundaries in how learners develop beyond knowledge and towards skills, character and meta-learning, in a way that is very much aligned with our LEGO vision for Learning through Play," said Beaumont.

"Enabling platforms are key in the transition towards more progressive, project-based pedagogies, and Area9 Lyceum has built market-leading technologies that support truly adaptive learning and capture all these aspects of learner development.

"We are very excited to see the potential of Area9 Lyceum, particularly in supporting learning for schoolchildren across K-12."

Recently, Cecilia Qvist was confirmed to be the new head of LEGO Ventures. The venture capital arm has already invested in LEGO Builder's Journey developer Light Brick Studio.

