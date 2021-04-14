Discover Industry Visions and Values at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is Industry Vision and Values – grab the lowdown on how to build better companies for sustainable game development.

Thursday, April 22nd

9:30 - The track will commence with a talk from Storybyte Studio CEO Rosemary Lokhorst. Her session is titled entrepreneurial intention: trust me, I know what I am doing.

10:30 - Up next, a superstar session from Games for Good founder Deborah Mensah-Bonsu. She will discuss how we can tap into the power of our industry to address the most important societal conversations of our time, and empower our players while we do it.

11:00 - Time for our first panel discussion, with a focus on the traps and advantages when creating a diverse and international company culture. Five industry experts will offer their insight, including LudiqueWorks CEO and co-founder Douglas Ogeto and Jagex head of HR Emma Russell. They will be joined by Square Enix product manager Karla Reyes, Dirtybit CMO Anette Staloy and Chorus Worldwide publishing director Jez Harris.

11:50 - Moving on, Rebellion employer brand and community executive Abbie Dickinson will take to the virtual stage to explain why marketing your studio is just as important as marketing your games.

12:20 - Time for our second panel, this time centred on delivering games with an inclusive audience in mind at all times. Our panellists include Merfolk Games CEO Gabriel Meredith, A Thinking Ape live ops art lead Chloe Chan and Gray Jones Media co-founder Robin Gray. They will be joined by Snap Finger Click design director Joanna Haslam and Mainframe Industries senior UX designer Jasmin Dahncke.

13:10 - Finally, the track will close with a look at relationship building with Akupara Games marketing strategist Richard Suchit.

