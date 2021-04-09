Be in the know with The Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, which takes place between April 19th and 23rd.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events.

Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is The Developer Toolkit – everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Wednesday, April 21st

14:00 - The track will kick off with a session from WildMeta CEO and co-founder Amandine Flachs. She will discuss AI in games.

14:30 - Up next, we have a superstar session with King QA analyst Ana Luca. Her talk is titled QA and production: the dynamic duo that will improve your game.

15:00 - Moving on, Abylight Studios communications manager Orchidee Stachelig will discuss social media and the impact it can have when dealing with a community.

15:30 - PlayerUnknows Productions senior designer Phil O'Connor will take to the virtual stage next, he will discuss the craft and science of game design.

16:00 - Want to learn some productions hacks? Then join A Thinking Ape live ops lead artist Chloe Chan as she provides tips on smart ways to improve the performance of artists in game development.

16:30 - Our penultimate talk will be given by Lucid Sight CEO Randy Saaf. He will discuss adding multiplayer to casual and hypercasual games.

17:00 - Finally, the track will be closed by Alconost copywriter and video manager Natalia Shuhman. Her superstar session will cover the best practices and pitfalls to avoid when creating game videos.

