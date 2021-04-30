PortalOne raises $15 million for its mobile game-TV show mash-ups

Norwegian startup PortalOne has announced it’s raised over $15 million in an over-subscribed seed round.

Investors included:

Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund

Talis Capital

TQ Ventures

Coatue Management

Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin

Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime, and

Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill

Founded by brothers Stig Olav Kasin and Bård Anders Kasin in 2018, PortalOne calls itself the “world’s first hybrid games platform”.

It explains this by saying it will launch entertainment that combines live TV shows within games.

The first format to be launched with strategic partner Atari is PortalOne Arcade, a retro-inspired universe that immerses the show’s guests inside original PortalOne games, as well as contemporary and super-sized classic games that enable users to compete directly against the guests on the TV show using their mobile phones.

PortalOne is also building its own proprietary technology to enable third-party creators to create content on the PortalOne platform.

PortalOne opened its beta in June 2020 and aims to fully launch in the US later this year.

You can find out more at the PortalOne website.