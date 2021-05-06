News

Ace Games raises $7 million in seed funding

Ex-Peak co-founder starts again

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 6th, 2021 investment Actera Group $7m
Ace Games raises $7 million in seed funding
By , Staff Writer

Turkish startup  Ace Games has raised $7 million in seed funding.

The round was led by local VC Actera Group.

Other investors that participated included gaming entrepreneurs Kristian Segerstrale (Glu, Playfish) and Alexis Bonte (Stillfront).

Founded in September 2020 by a former Peak Games co-founder, Hakan Bas, Ace Games currently runs two studios.

One focuses on casual games and the other one focuses on creating hypercasual titles.

Currently, Ace Games has two hypercasual titles in its portfolio. The third casual title will release in summer 2021 with a global launch planned in early 2022.

“Ace’s main focus is actually the casual ‘hybrid puzzle’ game," commented Bas to VentureBeat.

"However, our hyper-casual studio assists the main studio in many aspects like training talent, coming up with creative game mechanics and marketing ideas, generating cash, and creating user base.” 


Tags:
Tousif Biswas
Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

Related Articles

News Apr 30th, 2021

PortalOne raises $15 million for its mobile game-TV show mash-ups

News Sep 4th, 2020

Voodoo invests in Istanbul-based developer studio Fabrika Games

News Aug 28th, 2019

Hyper-casual competitive gaming platform Ready secures $5 million in seed funding round led by Bitkraft

News Apr 7th, 2016

TrulySocial raises investment from Nazara Games, London Venture Partners and Supercell game lead

Business & Production Mar 29th, 2019

The games investor checklist: Hunting the next Supercell

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies