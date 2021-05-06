Ace Games raises $7 million in seed funding

Turkish startup Ace Games has raised $7 million in seed funding.

The round was led by local VC Actera Group.

Other investors that participated included gaming entrepreneurs Kristian Segerstrale (Glu, Playfish) and Alexis Bonte (Stillfront).

Founded in September 2020 by a former Peak Games co-founder, Hakan Bas, Ace Games currently runs two studios.

One focuses on casual games and the other one focuses on creating hypercasual titles.

Currently, Ace Games has two hypercasual titles in its portfolio. The third casual title will release in summer 2021 with a global launch planned in early 2022.

“Ace’s main focus is actually the casual ‘hybrid puzzle’ game," commented Bas to VentureBeat.

"However, our hyper-casual studio assists the main studio in many aspects like training talent, coming up with creative game mechanics and marketing ideas, generating cash, and creating user base.”