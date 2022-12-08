The Mirror platform aims to someday be "akin to a next-gen Roblox"

Floridian gaming and development platform The Mirror has raised $2.3 million in pre-seed funding, with part of the financing planned towards a mobile expansion.

Founders Fund led the round, with other participants including the early-stage investment firms Abstract Ventures, Florida Funders, Konvoy Ventures and Palm Tree Crew.

A sandbox platform

The Mirror was founded earlier this year on the Godot game engine with the intention of empowering indie developers to create multiplayer games and virtual worlds. Having open-source software, the platform offers user-generated content that is community-based, real-time collaboration, a physics sandbox and more.

Thus far, The Mirror has grown to a team of 15 people across the US, South America and Europe. Funding will partially go towards expanding the team further through global hires.

"The Mirror enables developers of any skill level to build the next generation of games and applications, real-time, with friends and colleagues. Most software has moved to real-time collaboration and cloud-based solutions, but game development has been left behind and we’re excited to bring it to the next level with open-source software," The Mirror founder and CEO Jared McCluskey stated.

"I met Jared when he joined OpenStore as an early engineer and we’re excited to back him and the team. The Mirror has a fundamentally different approach of using open-source software to bring real-time collaborative game development to a fragmented industry," said Founders Fund partner Keith Rabois.

"Jared is a Web3 community builder and with the limitless experiences and creativity the company is offering to users, we believe The Mirror will be at the forefront of the metaverse," commented Florida Funders managing partner Tom Wallace.

When we asked McCluskey whether there are any plans to expand The Mirror to mobile game development, he shared: "Looking ahead, we will in part use this financing to expand our focus into mobile, in addition to VR and consoles. We want to ensure we empower creators with a great development platform. As we build out The Mirror, creators will eventually be able to publish experiences to mobile devices, akin to a next-gen Roblox."

