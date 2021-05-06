News

Zynga acquires adtech outfit Chartboost for $250 million in cash

Vertical consolidation happening

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 6th, 2021 acquisition Chartboost
Zynga 		$250m
Zynga acquires adtech outfit Chartboost for $250 million in cash
By , Contributing Editor

In an increasingly complex mobile advertising landscape, Zynga has moved to gain market edge with the acquisition of Chartboost.

Zynga will acquire 100% of Chartboost for approximately $250 million in cash.

Founded in 2011 when the F2P mobile game boom was starting, Chartboost covers both sides of the mobile advertising business in terms of offering both demand and supply side platforms, connected by a mediation layer.

It also operates at scale, hosting more than 90 billion advertising auctions per month and engaging with more than 700 million users.

Of course, the current advertising paradigm is in flux thanks to Apple’s new privacy requirements, which heavily reduces the granularity of data advertisers can extract and use.

Competitive advantage

“By combining Zynga’s high-quality games portfolio and first-party data with Chartboost’s proven advertising and monetization platform, we will create a new level of audience scale and meaningfully enhance our competitive advantage in the mobile ecosystem,” commented Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

“We are thrilled to join with Zynga to further build and expand our full stack advertising platform that will serve Zynga and the entire mobile ecosystem,” said Chartboost’s CEO Rich Izzo.

“Together, we share a vision of the future where a combined advertising, analytics and content platform will accelerate growth across both of our companies.

“Zynga already feels like family and an extension of our own company culture.”

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

Interview May 30th, 2018

Frank Gibeau on why Zynga’s $250 million acquisition of Gram Games adds up

Interview Dec 21st, 2018

Despite spending over $1 billion Zynga’s M&A activity isn’t over yet

News Aug 5th, 2020

Zynga buys hypercasual outfit Rollic for $168 million

News Oct 31st, 2019

Zynga achieves best quarterly revenue and bookings in 12-year history

News Dec 20th, 2018

Zynga buys Empires & Puzzles dev Small Giant Games in deal worth over $700 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies