Zynga acquires adtech outfit Chartboost for $250 million in cash

Frank Gibeau is the CEO of US mobile games publisher Zynga.

In an increasingly complex mobile advertising landscape, Zynga has moved to gain market edge with the acquisition of Chartboost.

Zynga will acquire 100% of Chartboost for approximately $250 million in cash.

Founded in 2011 when the F2P mobile game boom was starting, Chartboost covers both sides of the mobile advertising business in terms of offering both demand and supply side platforms, connected by a mediation layer.

It also operates at scale, hosting more than 90 billion advertising auctions per month and engaging with more than 700 million users.

Of course, the current advertising paradigm is in flux thanks to Apple’s new privacy requirements, which heavily reduces the granularity of data advertisers can extract and use.

Competitive advantage

“By combining Zynga’s high-quality games portfolio and first-party data with Chartboost’s proven advertising and monetization platform, we will create a new level of audience scale and meaningfully enhance our competitive advantage in the mobile ecosystem,” commented Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

“We are thrilled to join with Zynga to further build and expand our full stack advertising platform that will serve Zynga and the entire mobile ecosystem,” said Chartboost’s CEO Rich Izzo.

“Together, we share a vision of the future where a combined advertising, analytics and content platform will accelerate growth across both of our companies.

“Zynga already feels like family and an extension of our own company culture.”

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.