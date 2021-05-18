Devolver Digital gearing up for $1.4 billion IPO

Texas-based publisher Devolver Digital is reportedly gearing up to go public.

According to the Telegraph (via GameWorldObserver), the studio could be valued at $1.4 billion (£1 billion) and is expected to commit to the public listing by the end of 2021.

The studio has hired Zeus Capital bankers to help make the arrangements for an IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

This valuation was put down to the success of publishing mega-hits like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, as well as the mobile strategy series, Reigns.

The game made its way to Apple Arcade as part of a big overhaul to the subscription service last month.

Indie success

Founded in 2009, Devolver Digital began life publishing the Serious Sam remakes before coming to a more mainstream prominence thanks to its collaborations on indie darlings, such as Hotline Miami, Gris, Enter the Gungeon, Katana Zero, OlliOlli and My Friend Pedro.

The studio's latest title, Loop Hero, shifted half a million sales in its first week of release in March. The company is also known for hosting non-traditional press conferences at E3.

We recently spoke to Devolver Digital's Robbie Paterson as part of our Jobs in Games series on how to get a role as a marketing manager.