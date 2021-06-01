Meet with the biggest games investors and secure your funding next month at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

We’ve brought together some of the biggest investors in the games industry for an event designed to help developers and publishers connect with them at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7. We call it Investor Connector.

Raising funds for your games studio and finding the right investors that understand your vision and goals is no cake walk - you need to know where to look and meet potential investors.

This is where our popular match-making event, Investor Connector, has your back - pairing games companies or individuals with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

When the pairings have been made, each party will conduct short meetings throughout the week of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 alongside the meeting platform. These meetings aren’t designed to close a deal, but to connect developers and investors to follow up after the initial meeting to discuss further.

If you’re seeking funding for a project you’re working on, sign up now!

Confirmed investors so far include:

DeNA

First Fund

GOAL Ventures

Konvoy Ventures

Makers Fund

Moon Active

NetEase

PROfounders Capital

Project A Ventures

Transcend Fund

WePlay Ventures

And if you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can use this form to register.

Sign up now

Please note that to take part in the Investor Connector, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7.

And if you haven't booked your ticket to our next event yet, you can do so right here and save up to $420 with our Early Bird offer. This special offer ends at midnight this Thursday, June 3rd.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.