Explore the new opportunities in mobile game audio with the next PocketGamer.Biz RoundTable - free!

The next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable goes live next week on Tuesday, June 15th with an exploration into the new opportunities in mobile game audio and why they matter to the growth of your business, in association with AudioMob.

Audio has always mattered to games, with sweeping scores, meticulously directed dialogue and nuanced sound FX making games more immersive, more convincing and more playable. But now a combination of new industry trends, rising technology and increasing intersection with other mediums has brought game makers and publishers a host of new opportunities.

How can game makers harness this potential? Where do players listening to music while they play your game come in, and is that even a problem? What does the podcast boom have to do with mobile game development?

In this expert panel, chaired by AudioMob co-founder and CEO Christian Facey, you'll get answers to those questions and more.

We'll bring you all the details about the speakers very soon

About AudioMob

Rewarded audio is emerging as an effective alternative to blocking players with rewarded video ads. Its non-intrusive nature as an ad format is making it a rapid favourite: AudioMob’s simple Unity plug-in offers a new complementary way of monetising without interrupting gameplay, by running rewarded audio ads seamlessly alongside the action.

It is the simple ad solution that the gaming world needed: it is changing the way branded messages are shared, welcomed by gamers and helping game developers see their hard work pay off.

