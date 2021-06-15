Understand the new opportunities in mobile game audio with today’s PocketGamer.Biz RoundTable - free!

The next free PocketGamer.biz RoundTable goes live today with a discussion about the potential of audio in mobile games, in association with AudioMob.

A combination of new industry trends, rising technology and increasing intersection with other mediums bring game makers and publishers a host of new opportunities.

Today, mobile games can be a discoverability platform for music, a destination for innovative collaborations with musicians and an entity monetised by audio ads that run in the background - or deeply integrated into your game world.

How can game makers harness this potential? Where do players listening to music while they play your game come in - and is that even a problem? What does the podcast boom have to do with mobile game development? What is the psychology of how audio cements our relationship with games? What does this mean for the future of your business? And what audio trends will define mobile gaming five or ten years from now?

In this expert panel, chaired by AudioMob co-founder and CEO Christian Facey, you'll get answers to those questions and more.

Speakers confirmed

We're delighted to confirm an exciting panel of fantastic speakers who will explore the potential of audio in mobile games, guided by our very own PocketGamer.biz managing editor Brian Baglow.

About AudioMob

Rewarded audio is emerging as an effective alternative to blocking players with rewarded video ads. Its non-intrusive nature as an ad format is making it a rapid favourite: AudioMob’s simple Unity plug-in offers a new complementary way of monetising without interrupting gameplay, by running rewarded audio ads seamlessly alongside the action.

It is the simple ad solution that the world of games need: it is changing the way branded messages are shared, welcomed by players and helping game developers see their hard work pay off.

Find out more here.