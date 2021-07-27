Sumo Digital director Ian Richardson passes away aged 53

Richardson passed away at the age of 53 in July 2021.

Ian Richardson was the business development director at Sumo Digital, who previously started out in 1990s working for the likes of Gremlin Interactive (formerly Gremlin Graphics), Ocean, Europress and Rage Software.

Sumo Digital has confirmed that its business development director Ian Richardson has died at the age of 53.

A games industry veteran of more than 30 years, Richardson previously held senior roles at Carbon Digital and IMP Gaming before spending six years at Sumo.

Starting out in the 1990s, he worked for numerous game companies, including Gremlin Interactive (formerly Gremlin Graphics), Ocean, Europress and Rage Software.

On top of this, Richardson was an ambassador for the UK games charity SpecialEffect, helping to raise funds for different causes throughout the years.

Gone too soon

"To all our friends in the industry, the terrible news this weekend of the passing of Ian Richardson has hit us hard," Sumo Digital wrote in a statement (via Twitter).

"Sumo has lost one of its brightest stars. Gone suddenly and far too early, our thoughts are with his family and all that loved him. So many of you knew him, he was a wonderful, caring, gentle person, and much-loved industry wide.

"The loss of Ian leaves a hole in Sumo, in the industry, and in all of us who were lucky enough to call him our friend. He will be greatly missed."

Richardson is survived by his partner Nikki Thurston and four children: Britt, Isobel, Miles and Stef.