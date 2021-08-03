News

Steel Media expands Big Indie Pitch series with Big Hypercasual Pitch

Set to take place digitally on September 29th, 2021

Steel Media has expanded its Big Indie Pitch series with the establishment of the Big Hypercasual Pitch.

As part of a collaboration with German-based mobile games studio Sunday (who also act as sponsors), the event will offer hypercasual developers the opportunity to pitch their projects to a panel of judges. This will be made up of journalists, publishers, investors and developers from the industry.

The format allows each applicant to show off their game for five minutes to a number of the experts before moving on to the next, similar to speed-dating. Feedback will be provided to all participants.

Submissions open

The Big Hypercasual Pitch will take place digitally at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 on September 29th from 15:00 to 18:00 UK time.

The top three winners (alongside any honourable mentions) will receive the following:

  • Be covered in our winners’ article on PocketGamer.Biz
  • Be interviewed for PocketGamer.Biz
  • Receive tickets to a future PGC of their choice
  • Receive a certificate (digital) to commemorate the placement

On top of this, the winner will also receive:

  • Booth space at a future physical PGC of their choice
  • A slot within PocketGamer’s LaunchPad event as part of BIP roundup

Anyone interested in making a submission for the competition can head over to the official site. The closing date for entries is September 17th, 2021.

One of the winners of our previous Big Indie Pitch competition was Silver Lining Studio director Wilson Yen, who discussed the importance of storytelling with us.

We also spoke to Mad About Pandas creative directors Patrick Rau and Dan Mayer about the launch of Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game on mobile and Nintendo Switch as part of our Indie Spotlight series.


