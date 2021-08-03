Steel Media expands Big Indie Pitch series with Big Hypercasual Pitch

Steel Media has expanded its Big Indie Pitch series with the establishment of the Big Hypercasual Pitch.

As part of a collaboration with German-based mobile games studio Sunday (who also act as sponsors), the event will offer hypercasual developers the opportunity to pitch their projects to a panel of judges. This will be made up of journalists, publishers, investors and developers from the industry.

The format allows each applicant to show off their game for five minutes to a number of the experts before moving on to the next, similar to speed-dating. Feedback will be provided to all participants.

Submissions open

The Big Hypercasual Pitch will take place digitally at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 on September 29th from 15:00 to 18:00 UK time.

The top three winners (alongside any honourable mentions) will receive the following:

Be covered in our winners’ article on PocketGamer.Biz

Be interviewed for PocketGamer.Biz

Receive tickets to a future PGC of their choice

Receive a certificate (digital) to commemorate the placement

On top of this, the winner will also receive:

Booth space at a future physical PGC of their choice

A slot within PocketGamer’s LaunchPad event as part of BIP roundup

Anyone interested in making a submission for the competition can head over to the official site. The closing date for entries is September 17th, 2021.

