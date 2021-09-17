AudioMob finds 75% of consumers prefer audio adverts in game

Audio ad solution AudioMob claims that 75 per cent of consumers prefer audio ads in games over other forms of ads.

According to research from AudioMob, 61 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds listen to music whilst playing video games.

That figure decrease to 49 per cent for 24 to 34-year-olds and 44 per cent for 35 to 44-year-olds.

For adults between the ages of 45 and 54, the figures drop to 34 per cent, however, this still indicates the popularity of music engagement whilst playing video games.

Additionally, the findings showed that 86 per cent of UK adults dislike in-game video adverts.

In a tested focus group, AudioMob found that 100 per cent of players correctly recalled brands that had an audio ad with a clickable banner ad at the same time.

The test also found that 100 per cent of players did not suffer from interruptions to gameplay during the audio ad and were able to continue playing.

Can you hear it?

AudioMob states that on average users click on their ads every 1.4 listens compared to a click-through rate of 0.08 per cent on other forms of advertisement. This highlights audio ads have a 1000 per cent higher click-through rate as opposed to other ads.

"Having consumers that are willing to engage with ads is always important but audio is a format that really enables more cut-through and retention," said AudioMob co-founder and CEO Christian Facey.

"This format has seen more long-term engagement with brands, artists and musicians than ever before. Allowing people to dually participate in activities and audio is becoming necessary in building long-standing relationships."

At the start of the month, in-game audio ad platform Odeeo raised $1 million in seed funding, citing the popularity of audio ads in other forms of media and suggesting that audio ads complement gameplay as opposed to obstructing it.