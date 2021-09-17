News

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital partners with SpecialEffect for One Special Day

The day the global games industry comes together to support disabled gamers around the world

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital partners with SpecialEffect for One Special Day
By , Events Marketing Executive

Attention everybody, we have a very special announcement to make. We are delighted to share that Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 will be partnering with our good friends at SpecialEffect for One Special Dayon Friday, October 1st.

Since 2007, SpecialEffect has been transforming the lives of people with severe physical disabilities across the globe through innovative use of technology. At the very core of their mission is their work to maximise enjoyment, inclusion and quality of life by enabling disabled people to control video games to the best of their abilities.

What is One Special Day?

One Special Day is SpecialEffect’s flagship annual fundraising campaign, established in 2015. For this one day each year, companies and studios from all sectors of the games industry come together to raise vital income for SpecialEffect and show the world how games can change lives for the better.

In 2020, over fifty OSD partners raised a staggering $500 thousand between them - an incredible amount that has helped disabled gamers across the globe. Hear from Dr. Mick Donegan from SpecialEffect on why One Special Day 2021 will change lives.

Here’s how you can get involved

The most significant way in which companies contribute to One Special Day is by donating a day’s revenue from one or more titles. Of course, this model doesn’t suit all games so there are many other ways to support One Special Day, which include:

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we highly value discussions on how we can create a better and more inclusive games industry and community, and we’re excited to be delivering more of this content through the lens of our Industry Visions and Values track, in partnership with One Special Day. Here’s just a few of the talks that you might enjoy taking place on Friday, October 1st:

  • Fireside chat: How MDA Let's Play is Changing the Game?
    Muscular Dystrophy Association, Paul Scherer, MDA Let's Play co-founder & community manager
    Steel Media Ltd, Dave Bradley, COO

  • Panel: As Diversity & Inclusivity Become 'Norms', What Challenges Lie Ahead?
    Splash Damage, Cinzia Musio, diversity and inclusion adviser
    LudiqueWorks, Douglas Ogeto, co-founder and CEO
    A Thinking Ape, Natania Mathany, VP, people and culture
    Dmb Crew, Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, founder
    Geogrify / The Global Game Jam, Kate Edwards, CEO / executive director

Register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

If you haven’t registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8, you can book your place toda and help us support One Special Day, the truly amazing team at SpecialEffect, and the countless people their initiatives support.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here), jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Jun 22nd, 2018

Steel Media wins SpecialEffect’s #ChickenForCharity PUBG tournament as event raises over £10k

News Sep 16th, 2021

Hear industry giants like Ubisoft, EA, Admix, AppsFlyer discuss the hot topics at PCC Digital #8

Comment & Opinion Sep 14th, 2021

Ludus Venture Studio’s İsmet Gökşen on the benefits of early-stage investment

News Sep 13th, 2021

Deadline fast approaching for curated matchmaking at PGC Digital #8

News Sep 10th, 2021

Find your dream job at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies