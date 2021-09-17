Pocket Gamer Connects Digital partners with SpecialEffect for One Special Day

Attention everybody, we have a very special announcement to make. We are delighted to share that Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 will be partnering with our good friends at SpecialEffect for One Special Dayon Friday, October 1st.

Since 2007, SpecialEffect has been transforming the lives of people with severe physical disabilities across the globe through innovative use of technology. At the very core of their mission is their work to maximise enjoyment, inclusion and quality of life by enabling disabled people to control video games to the best of their abilities.

What is One Special Day?

One Special Day is SpecialEffect’s flagship annual fundraising campaign, established in 2015. For this one day each year, companies and studios from all sectors of the games industry come together to raise vital income for SpecialEffect and show the world how games can change lives for the better.

In 2020, over fifty OSD partners raised a staggering $500 thousand between them - an incredible amount that has helped disabled gamers across the globe. Hear from Dr. Mick Donegan from SpecialEffect on why One Special Day 2021 will change lives.

Here’s how you can get involved

The most significant way in which companies contribute to One Special Day is by donating a day’s revenue from one or more titles. Of course, this model doesn’t suit all games so there are many other ways to support One Special Day, which include:

Make a company pledge or personal donation through the JustGiving page.

Being part of the first ever One Special Steam Sale

Donating a day’s Steam revenue

Selling OSD in-game items/DLC or merch

Attend One Special Night (Thursday, September 30th) for a stellar lineup of talks with many exciting raffle prizes to be won

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we highly value discussions on how we can create a better and more inclusive games industry and community, and we’re excited to be delivering more of this content through the lens of our Industry Visions and Values track, in partnership with One Special Day. Here’s just a few of the talks that you might enjoy taking place on Friday, October 1st:

Fireside chat: How MDA Let's Play is Changing the Game?

Muscular Dystrophy Association, Paul Scherer, MDA Let's Play co-founder & community manager

Panel: As Diversity & Inclusivity Become 'Norms', What Challenges Lie Ahead?

Splash Damage, Cinzia Musio, diversity and inclusion adviser

LudiqueWorks, Douglas Ogeto, co-founder and CEO

A Thinking Ape, Natania Mathany, VP, people and culture

Dmb Crew, Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, founder

Geogrify / The Global Game Jam, Kate Edwards, CEO / executive director

