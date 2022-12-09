Pocket Gamer Connects partners with SpecialEffect for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023!

Attention Pocket Gamers! We have a very special announcement to make today. We are so delighted to share that Pocket Gamer Connects will be partnering with our long-term friends from SpecialEffect for our upcoming January conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London. This marks another event that we get to support the amazing work of the team over at SpecialEffect, and we couldn’t be more happy to get to welcome them on board as our incredible charity partner!

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 is supporting SpecialEffect, a charity we've supported and gotten to work with for a very long time.

Keep on reading to find out more about this amazing charity.

What is SpecialEffect?

SpecialEffect is a UK-based charity that does amazing work in transforming the lives of people with physical challenges all across the globe through new and innovative uses of technology. Their incredible team of occupational therapists and gaming specialists create hundreds of bespoke control setups for individuals each year, and their R&D team aids in levelling the playing field for gamers with physical challenges. They promote inclusion and help maximise the quality of life of physically disabled people through cutting edge technology that brings them confidence, independence and potential paths towards rehabilitation.

What exactly do they do?

This incredible charity works restlessly to maximise the fun and quality of life of physically disabled people around the world through innovative technology. A lot of what they do revolves around helping people control video games to the best of their abilities. You can view full examples of their technology innovations and projects over at their official website.

For a closer look at exactly what the amazing team at Special Effects does, you can check out the videos below:

Working together once more

We have collaborated with SpecialEffect in the past for multiple events, and we couldn’t be more delighted to have them as our charity partner for Pocket Gamer Connects London.

Steel Media’s Head of Marketing Katy Reilly expressed immense gratitude to get to work to support this amazing cause once again: “We’re delighted to be partnering with SpecialEffect once again for our flagship Connects show in London. The work they do is incredible and we couldn’t be happier to support the cause and their fantastic team”.

Leading fundraiser for SpecialEffect Nick Streeter expressed deep appreciation to partner together once more, as well. “SpecialEffect are very excited and grateful to be the official charity partner for PG Connects and raise awareness of our work at such a brilliant and iconic event in the industry calendar".

We are incredibly inspired by the work SpecialEffect does to increase accessibility within the games industry, and their commitment to bettering the lives of gamers everywhere. Their life-transforming work has changed thousands of lives, and we’re deeply thankful to get to work with such an amazing team leading the way forward in inclusion through technology and making a profound difference in not just the industry, but the world at large.

Connect with SpecialEffect at PG Connects London

Meet the team paving the way forward for inclusion through technology in the industry at PG Connects London! You can meet the SpecialEffect team and discover more about the incredible work they do at our show this January on the showfloor. They will have a table set up in the expo area so you can find out more about them and their work.

Want to learn more and get involved supporting their fantastic work today? Learn more about this amazing cause and donate here.

Book your ticket today!

Join us at our London conference this January for an incredible two days of conference action in support of this amazing charity!

See you in January!