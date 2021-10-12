News

Ludus invests in three Turkish mobile game startups

Istanbul cluster is blooming

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 12th, 2021 investment Ludus Venture Studio Not disclosed
By , Contributing Editor

Fast-deploying Turkish investment group Ludus Venture Studio has announced three new deals.

It's invested $405,000 into casual mobile game studio Stardust Games in pre-seed funding.

Stardust was co-founded by Berkay Soyer and CTO Gunay Ozkan, who's spent ten years in companies such as Ubisoft and Sony.

It's invested $500,000 into hybrid-casual mobile game studio Maestro Games in pre-seed funding.

As part of the deal, Ludus has provided $500,000 in UA credit as well.

Finally, alongside Alfa Game Partners and other angel investors, Ludus invested $1 million into casual mobile game studio Paxie Games, again in pre-seed funding.

All three developers are based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Established in 2021 with a fund worth $30 million, Ludus has now made seven investments, five in Turkish companies and two in south east Asia, including Singapore startup Jambox Games.

It expects to announce more deals, domestically and globally, in the coming months.


Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

