Ludus invests in three Turkish mobile game startups

Fast-deploying Turkish investment group Ludus Venture Studio has announced three new deals.

It's invested $405,000 into casual mobile game studio Stardust Games in pre-seed funding.

Stardust was co-founded by Berkay Soyer and CTO Gunay Ozkan, who's spent ten years in companies such as Ubisoft and Sony.

It's invested $500,000 into hybrid-casual mobile game studio Maestro Games in pre-seed funding.

As part of the deal, Ludus has provided $500,000 in UA credit as well.

Finally, alongside Alfa Game Partners and other angel investors, Ludus invested $1 million into casual mobile game studio Paxie Games, again in pre-seed funding.

All three developers are based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Established in 2021 with a fund worth $30 million, Ludus has now made seven investments, five in Turkish companies and two in south east Asia, including Singapore startup Jambox Games.

It expects to announce more deals, domestically and globally, in the coming months.