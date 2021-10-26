Outfit7 relocates head office to Limassol

Cyprus-based mobile game developer Outfit7 has revealed that it has relocated to new offices in downtown Limassol.

Revealed at the firm’s exclusive partner event, Outfit7 Cyprus: Game On, the relocation is to support expansion.

The new studio is expected to scale within the coming months, with multiple open positions available.

Changing headquarters is the latest in the company’s growth strategy, after announcing the intention to expand its mobile gaming portfolio into new genres and IP earlier this year.

Outfit7 has also had success with its latest release, My Talking Angela 2, reaching 120 million downloads within its first two months.

Making the vision a reality

"Our vision is to become a next-gen entertainment leader and we are making that vision a reality," said Outfit7 CFO and board member Yanhao Wu.

"We’ve been headquartered in Cyprus for over a decade and have built a strong presence here over that time. And just like the rest of the company, in line with our continued growth, it’s time to expand here."

During the event, Outfit7 also revealed details about upcoming games, including auto-chess inspired mobile game Mythic Legends, Talking Tom Gold Run 2, and an untitled life sim with deep choice-based storytelling.