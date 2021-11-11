Netmarble launches Seven Knights 2 worldwide

Netmarble has launched mobile RPG Seven Knights 2 worldwide on the App Store and Google Play.

Seven Knights 2 is a sequel to Netmarble’s Seven Knights, set 20 years after the story of the original game.

The story of Seven Knights 2 follows the Daybreak Mercenaries in their quest to find the last remaining member of the Seven Knights, Rudy.

The Daybreak Mercenaries are led by Lene, the daughter of one of the original Seven Knights, Eileene.

At launch, there are 46 collectible characters including returning characters from the first entry in the series. During battles players will control up to four characters at once with real-time controls.

A new adventure awaits

To create a more immersive experience, Seven Knights 2 features full voice acting and motion captured cinematic cutscenes.

The original Seven Knights was first launched in South Korea in 2014, followed by a worldwide launch in 2016, and has since been downloaded 60 million times.

Seven Knights 2 has already seen success in South Korea since its regional launch in November 2020, reaching the number one and number two spots for revenue on the App Store and Google Play respectively.

To celebrate the worldwide launch, Netmarble has launched a daily login event "New Mercenary Commander Special Daily Login," with players unlocking a legendary grade characters, Saint of Light Karin, on their seventh day of logging in.

Seven Knights 2 is available free-to-play in 12 languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Russian, and Indonesian.