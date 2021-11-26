The Big Indie Awards is now taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects London

The Big Indie Awards are kicking off with a vengeance! We’re excited to announce that our inaugural Big Indie Awards, a celebration of the best of indie games and up-and-coming studios and developers, will now be taking place at our in-person conference in January.

Originally set to take place fully online on December 15th, the change was made due to the immense interest in nominating exciting projects and teams for the awards. The nominations deadline has been extended to December 1st (next Wednesday), so make sure to get your nominations in for your favourite games or promising up-and-coming developers or studios that you think deserve the recognition by then. Remember that all indie-categorised teams and studios that have released a game in the last 12 months (or are scheduled to release in the next six months) are eligible to be nominated.

The awards will now take place at our hybrid conference in London, Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 17th to 18th, 2022. It’s the place to be for all mobile games industry insights and networking needs. If you’re able to attend in person, it will be an incredible opportunity to meet top names in the industry and learn from more than 225 expert speakers.

If you’re not able to, no need to worry. You can access all the fun remotely with our hybrid model, and will be able to have access to the same networking opportunities through our 24-hour meeting platform. Learn more about this event here and keep reading below to find out more about how you can take advantage of the opportunity to nominate your favourite teams/games for these awards.

Who can be nominated?

The awards cover mobile, PC and console games. Read more here to see the requirements to qualify for nomination.

The game must have been released after September 2020 or be scheduled to launch in the next six months.

Your core studio must be less than 12 members (with exceptions in special circumstances) and be fully independently owned with a primary focus on game making. Independent developers are also welcome.

What’s the process?

Step 1: Nominations

We are currently at the nomination stage. Anyone can nominate their own game or the studio they are a part of as well as nominate a game that someone else has created or a studio that they think is doing particularly well. All names nominated will enter a list that will be shortened by an expert panel into a final shortlist of nominees.

Use this form to submit your nominations and suggest at least one category you feel is suitable for your nominees, as games can win in multiple categories. Please be aware that you can nominate multiple times and nominate multiple games.

Step 2: Shortlist Voting

Select industry experts and players will vote for nominees and result in the winning titles.

Step 3: Awards Ceremony

The winners will be announced through a ceremony on December 15th. Sign up free today to secure your spot for this 100% digital awards show.

Official Categories

Public vote available from November 5th:

Best Indie Game (PC and Console)

Best Indie Game (Mobile)

Best In Audio (Multiplatform)

Best In Visuals (Multiplatform)

Best In Gameplay (Multiplatform)

Best Story/Narrative (Multiplatform)

Best Longform Experience/Living Game (Multiplatform)

Most Innovative Idea (Multiplatform)

Best Quick-Play/Casual Title (Multiplatform)

Best Studio/Team (Multiplatform)

Best Solo Developer (Multiplatform)

Special awards by the expert jury:

Rising Star (Multiplatform)

Games For Good Award (Multiplatform)

BIP Legend Award

Pitcher Of The Year

Nominate now

Nominate your favourite games and studios here so you don’t miss the extended deadline later!

Book your place

Since PG Connects London is a hybrid event, you are more than welcome to attend virtually by registering here.

Or if you're a PG Connects London ticket holder, you can get the full games action and experience the awards in person. If you haven't bought your ticket yet, you can get big savings this weekend with our awesome Black Friday deal 30% off. Don’t forget to sign up soon as you can get the best price possible for this unmissable conference.

See you in January!