Stand out in the competitive indie game development landscape with Pocket Gamer Connects London

The indie game development landscape is getting increasingly competitive, but fear not, our upcoming London conference is here to give you all the tips and tricks you need to stand out in the space in 2022!

On February 14th to 15th, we are bringing the mobile games industry together for the first time in over two years in London. We are coming together to collaborate, network and learn experts’ secret sauces to success. This event will welcome 1500 game industry professionals, 225 expert speakers and over 700 global companies looking to connect. This is a prime opportunity to learn from those who have paved the way for the indie game development space we see today and hear exactly what it takes to succeed.

Since 80% of attendees at our events have historically been game developers, we ensure that we have plenty of content that will provide our developer attendees with plenty of high value insights and the greatest possible ROI. If you’re an indie developer, don’t miss out on the opportunity to attend the sessions under our Incredible Indies track. This track features leading small studios and developers discussing what it takes to survive and thrive in the industry, bringing new cross platform games IP to the market and much more.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

Incredible Indies: February 15th

15:40 - We’re kicking off the track learning about the journey of Tower Studios’ Jon Hare to getting Sociable Soccer up and running on 10 platforms as a cross platform title. This is a prime lesson for indies in how to best exploit their Original IPs and maximise their channels of output without over-stretching themselves.

16:00 - Next up, enjoy a session on learning about and unlocking Africa’s gaming potential with Maliyo Games’ Hugo Obi.

16:20 - We’re wrapping up the track with a fantastic panel about what it takes to stay afloat as an indie in the current competitive industry landscape. The session will be moderated by Savvy Games Lab’s Kadri Harma. The panel will include Snap Finger Click’s Martijn van der Meulen, SPICAtech & WIXEL Studios’ Reine Abbas, Fayju’s Gaz Bushell, Broken Arms Games’ Yves Hohler and Modus Games’ Stefan Metaxa.

This is just a taste of the 20 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects London.

