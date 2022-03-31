News

ironSource surpasses two billion downloads across 50 published games

Two years since the launch of publishing solution Supersonic

ironSource surpasses two billion downloads across 50 published games
By , Staff Writer

ironSource has revealed that it has surpassed two billion downloads in the two years since its 2020 launch of the publishing solution Supersonic.

The firm has stated that more than 50 games have been published in this time using Supersonic and the recently launched Color Match reached the App Store’s second spot for most downloaded game in Q1 this year.

Having a focus on productising the publishing process, in the past two years ironSource has created a prototyping solution, the Wisdom SDK, and LiveGames to assist developers in maximising the post-launch potential of a game.

More recently, ironSource unveiled its latest app marketing software, ironSource Luna, which combines the capabilities of two of its recent acquisitions, Bidalgo and Luna Labs.

Two billion and counting

"I’m incredibly proud of where we’ve come in just two years. We’ve gone from publishing 19 games in 2020, to 26 in 2021, and last year one of our games, Bridge Race, was the number one most downloaded hyper-casual game installed worldwide," said ironSource Supersonic SVP Nadav Ashkenazy.

"This success comes down to two key things: an uncompromising focus on developing best-in-class publishing technology, and a deep investment in the developers we work with, informed by complete transparency."

ironSource's third Supersonic Superstars game development contest is currently ongoing with a $2 million prize for any game published by July 7 that reaches 8 million downloads on iOS in the US.

 


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Apr 7th, 2020

PGC Digital: Supersonic Studios' three newest releases have surpassed 35 million downloads

News Mar 28th, 2022

Hypercasual publisher TapNation surpasses 500 million downloads

News Mar 17th, 2022

AppQuantum surpasses 100 million downloads

News Mar 8th, 2022

Kwalee’s Draw It surpasses 100 million downloads

News Feb 15th, 2022

Voodoo surpasses 6 billion downloads across games and apps

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies